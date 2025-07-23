Meta introduces new analytics dashboard on Threads to boost creators

Meta just rolled out an advanced analytics dashboard on Threads to help creators get a clearer picture of how their content is performing and who's actually engaging. This upgrade is all about making life easier for creators as Threads steps up its game against X.

How the new dashboard works The dashboard breaks down likes, replies, quotes, and reposts so you can spot which posts are boosting your follower count.

You also get detailed audience info—age, gender, city, country—and can track engagement trends from the past week up to three months.

Helps you fine-tune your content strategy You'll now see exactly how each post impacts your growth and where your views are coming from—whether it's Threads, Instagram, or Facebook.

It's designed to help you fine-tune your strategy and connect better with your audience.