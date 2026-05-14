Meta launches Incognito Chat on WhatsApp to make AI safer
Technology
Meta just dropped Incognito Chat for its AI on WhatsApp, a feature that keeps your conversations private by leaving no chat history and sending low-key notifications.
It's all about making AI feel safer to use in personal chats, where privacy really matters.
WhatsApp AI chats leave no trace
Incognito Chat lets you talk to the AI without leaving a trace, so your interactions stay temporary and off the record.
With everyone worried about data these days, Meta is hoping this move builds more trust and sets a privacy-first tone for AI tools, especially on an app like WhatsApp that's already known for secure messaging.