Meta launches Muse Wonder and Muse Wonder Full models

These models are built for real-world tasks, from decoding lease agreements to helping you manage health or financial information.

You can use the basic version through the Meta Model API and Muse Code, but the full-featured model needs a subscription.

They are also pretty handy for coding projects of all sizes, and Meta has added its strongest safeguards to date against chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) risks, as well as other forms of cyber misuse, while preserving access to advanced capabilities.