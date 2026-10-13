Meta launches Muse Wonder models to challenge OpenAI, Anthropic
Meta just launched two fresh AI models, Muse Wonder and Muse Wonder Full, taking direct aim at competitors like OpenAI and Anthropic.
Muse Wonder will power up its Muse personal AI agent, initially for subscribers, while Muse Wonder Full is set for subscribers of Meta's AI coding tool Muse Code.
Investors seemed to like the news: Meta's shares rose about 4% in afternoon trading.
Mark Zuckerberg's AI investment push
This launch is part of Mark Zuckerberg's big push into AI over the past year, with billions poured into research and top talent.
The new models show Meta isn't just talking about AI; they're turning those investments into real products (and potential subscription revenue).
Even with privacy concerns still hanging around, Meta clearly wants a bigger slice of the Silicon Valley AI scene, and to get more people using its paid services.