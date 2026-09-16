Meta lets AI agents set up WhatsApp Business accounts
Technology
Meta just made it way easier for businesses to get started with WhatsApp Business.
Now, instead of wrestling with a bunch of tools, companies can simply ask AI agents to handle the setup (think creating accounts or sorting out messaging) so everything's faster and less confusing.
Claude and ChatGPT automate WhatsApp setup
AI agents like Claude and ChatGPT connect through WhatsApp Business Tools MCP to take care of the basics: setting up business accounts, verifying phone numbers, getting Cloud API access, and even helping with message templates.
This move puts Meta alongside other tech giants like Google and PayPal when it comes to using AI for smoother business communication.