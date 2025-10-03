Next Article
Meta now relies on GitHub, Vercel to speed up AI
Technology
Meta (the company behind Facebook and Instagram) hit some speed bumps with its own internal tools, slowing down AI development.
To fix this, Meta is now using outside platforms like Vercel and GitHub to make building and launching new AI features much faster—an important step as they chase big goals in artificial intelligence.
Memo reveals how serious Meta is about moving fast
Meta's internal systems were just too slow.
Aparna Ramani from Meta Superintelligence Labs even pointed out in a memo that deploying updates used to take 99 minutes—her plan with Vercel cuts that to under two.
By September, at least 10 projects had already switched over, showing how serious Meta is about moving fast and staying ahead in tech.