Meta: NSO Group tried hacking WhatsApp users with Pegasus spyware
Meta (the company behind WhatsApp) just caught Israeli firm NSO Group trying to hack users with the infamous Pegasus spyware.
This time, hackers sent phishing links in chats, hoping people would click and unknowingly install spyware that can access messages, calls, and even your location.
Meta seeks contempt against NSO Group
NSO's move goes against a last year's US court order that banned it from targeting WhatsApp users.
Meta isn't letting it slide: it's asking the court to hold NSO in contempt.
Pegasus is especially worrying because it's often used to spy on journalists, activists, and politicians.
Meta blocks phishing links on WhatsApp
Meta has blocked these phishing links and is tightening up security on WhatsApp by making it harder for fake accounts and groups to slip through.
The company says it's committed to keeping users safer from these kinds of attacks.