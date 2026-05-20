WhatsApp offering access to rival AI chatbots in Europe

Meta Platforms has proposed a plan to provide rival artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots, including those from OpenAI, with free access to its messaging service, WhatsApp , in Europe . The move comes as part of an effort by Mark Zuckerberg's tech and social media giant, to comply with stringent European Union (EU) regulations. However, the company will start charging these chatbots after they cross a certain usage limit.

Regulatory compliance Meta's proposal to EU antitrust regulators Last week, Meta submitted its proposal to EU antitrust regulators after the European Commission said it was considering an order forcing the company to give rivals access to WhatsApp. This would be until the conclusion of an ongoing investigation into the matter. The details of this offer have not been made public yet. Interested parties had until May 18 to respond before a decision is made on whether or not to accept Meta's offer.

Market impact EU's commitment to maintaining competition The broader case highlights the EU's efforts to maintain competition in emerging digital markets by preventing Big Tech from gaining market dominance or stifling smaller competitors. The Commission said its priority is to keep the growing AI assistant market open and competitive for innovators.

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