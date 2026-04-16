Meta raises Quest 3 and 3S prices starting April 19, 2026
Technology
Meta is raising prices on its Quest 3 and Quest 3S VR headsets starting April 19, 2026, citing a global surge in memory chip prices.
The Quest 3 jumps by $100 to $599.99, while the Quest 3S goes up $50 (now $349.99 for the 128GB version and $449.99 for the 256GB model).
Samsung Microsoft Sony hike prices
Meta isn't alone here: Samsung, Microsoft, and Sony have all hiked prices lately due to similar supply issues.
Meta says these changes are needed to keep quality high as component costs rise worldwide.
Refurbished headset prices are also going up, but accessories will stay at their current prices.