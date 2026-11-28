Meta replaces many human moderators with AI, employees raise concerns
Meta has replaced a lot of its human content moderators with AI, but employees aren't thrilled.
The new system struggles to catch the subtleties in posts, so some things get wrongly taken down.
On top of that, some moderation teams are now understaffed, sometimes only one-half full, making it tougher to keep up with everything on the platform.
Meta cites 13% fewer mistakes
With teams disbanded and more content needing review, staff say appeals and tricky cases really need a human perspective, especially for posts in different languages or complex situations.
Meta insists its AI is getting better, claiming mistakes have dropped by 13% and more violations are being caught.
Still, the balance between saving money and keeping things fair online is proving tricky.