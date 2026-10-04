Meta rolls out AI to detect scams across its platforms
Meta is stepping up its game against scams with new AI tools across Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger.
After removing over 159 million scam ads and almost 11 million accounts on Facebook and Instagram associated with criminal scam centers last year,
Meta's latest update uses AI to spot shady content by analyzing text, images, and context, making it tougher for scammers to slip through.
Meta warns about fake profiles, links
The new tools zero in on fake celebrity profiles and suspicious links that try to look legit.
If you get a friend request from someone with barely any mutual friends or from another country, you will get a heads-up.
On WhatsApp, you will see warnings before linking your account to a new device. Plus, Messenger now lets you turn off scam detection if you want more control over your privacy settings.