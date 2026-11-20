Meta's Muse Charm may cost $300
What's the story
Meta is planning to price its upcoming AI device, Muse Charm, at $300, The Information reported. The Tamagotchi-like gadget was first unveiled at the company's Connect event earlier this year. A Meta spokesperson did not deny the claims when approached by TechCrunch but instead said, "We're charmed by the interest in our AI devices, and we'll have more to share soon."
Device features
Muse Charm lets you talk to a Muse AI agent
Muse Charm is Meta's foray into AI hardware, letting users carry a physical version of its software in their pocket or around their neck.
The device lets users talk to it, ask questions, and give commands.
Despite the mixed success of AI wearables so far, companies are still trying to make these devices popular with a wider audience.
Market positioning
Pricing of Muse Charm
At $300, Muse Charm is priced on the higher side for a keychain-sized product.
However, it is still cheaper than some other AI wearables in the market.
For instance, Friend's wearable that lets you text and talk to an AI persona retails at $250, while the now-discontinued Humane AI Pin was launched at a starting price of $699.
Device specs
Device will come with a free 12-month 5G data plan
Muse Charm comes with a fingerprint sensor, allowing you to talk to a Muse AI agent without unlocking your phone or opening an app.
The device will also come with a free 12-month 5G data plan from Verizon.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had said the company plans to ship the Charm "in time for the holidays in December."
Upcoming projects
Meta's smartwatch launch pushed to 2027
Along with Muse Charm, Meta is also working on a smartwatch.
However, its launch has been pushed to 2027 as the company focuses on getting Muse Charm out first.
The tech giant has also open-sourced code for users to create their own Muse gadgets, showing its commitment to this new line of AI hardware products.