Meta says WhatsApp messages are still private, despite lawsuit claims
Meta is pushing back against a new lawsuit that claims it can read your supposedly encrypted WhatsApp chats.
The case, filed in the US by an international group of plaintiffs, alleges Meta can access messages even though WhatsApp uses end-to-end encryption.
Meta and WhatsApp leaders call the claims impossible
Meta spokesperson Andy Stone called the accusations "not possible," saying neither WhatsApp nor its employees can see your private messages.
The lawsuit cites whistleblowers who allege staff could get message content using internal tools, but Stone dismissed the whole suit as "frivolous" and "absurd."
Meanwhile, Meta said that only users hold their own encryption keys—so no one else (including Meta) can read those chats.
