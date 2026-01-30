Meta says WhatsApp messages are still private, despite lawsuit claims

Meta and WhatsApp leaders call the claims impossible

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone called the accusations "not possible," saying neither WhatsApp nor its employees can see your private messages.

The lawsuit cites whistleblowers who allege staff could get message content using internal tools, but Stone dismissed the whole suit as "frivolous" and "absurd."

Meanwhile, Meta said that only users hold their own encryption keys—so no one else (including Meta) can read those chats.