Meta seeks new India policy chief
What's the story
Meta Platforms is on the lookout for a senior public policy executive in India, according to a Bloomberg report. The move comes as part of the company's efforts to repair its strained relationship with the Indian government. The social media giant is looking for a vice president of public policy, but so far, the role hasn't been advertised publicly.
Leadership transition
Changes in Meta's India leadership
Aman Jain, Senior Director at Meta, currently heads government relations for the company in India.
His position will now report to the new vice president of public policy once they are appointed.
This change is part of Meta's strategy to strengthen its public policy team in India and improve its relationship with the Indian government.
Market potential
Importance of India for Meta's platforms
India is a key market for Meta's Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp platforms. It has the largest user base in the world and offers huge potential for sales growth.
The country is also important for Meta's artificial intelligence ambitions as it provides an important testing ground to deploy its open-source Llama models, enhancing engagement and creating new monetization opportunities across its apps.
Challenges faced
Government's resistance to WhatsApp's new feature
Meta's relationship with the Indian government has been severely tested.
The company announced a new "username" feature on WhatsApp earlier this year, allowing users globally to connect without exchanging numbers.
However, the Indian government has resisted its rollout over concerns it could lead to online fraud.
This is especially concerning for WhatsApp's success in India where it has over 650 million users.
Content removal
Meta has taken steps to address government concerns
In light of the government's concerns, Meta has removed more explicit content from Instagram in India.
The company's Chief Global Affairs Officer Joel Kaplan also apologized to Indian officials in August for temporarily restricting a Facebook post by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
These incidents have been seen as failures on the part of Meta's India public policy team to address India's growing unease with social media platforms.
Industry-wide issues
Similar challenges faced by other tech giants like Google
Apart from Meta, other tech giants like Google have also faced regulatory friction with the Modi administration over IT rules and content/app takedowns.
Last year, Alphabet Inc. shook up its India policy team and recently promoted an insider as director of government affairs.
These developments highlight the growing importance of public policy roles in Big Tech's expansion plans in India.