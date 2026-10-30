Meta settles with teen plaintiff, trial now focused on Snap
Meta has just settled with K.D.B. an 18-year-old who said Instagram and Facebook played a big part in her struggles with depression and eating disorders.
This comes right after a similar settlement with another teen, S.J.
With Meta now out, the ongoing trial will focus only on Snap Inc. the company behind Snapchat.
Young people blame autoplay and scrolling
This case is part of a bigger wave of lawsuits where young people say features like autoplay and endless scrolling made them addicted early on, hurting their mental health.
TikTok and YouTube have already settled similar cases.
While companies like Meta deny trying to create addiction, they say they're working to make their platforms safer for teens.
Earlier this year, Meta and YouTube were found negligent in another case and had to pay $6 million, so the pressure on social media giants is definitely growing.