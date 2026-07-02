Meta to charge WhatsApp business users $2 per 1 million tokens Technology Jul 02, 2026

Starting August 1, 2026, Meta will roll out a new token-based pricing model for businesses using WhatsApp's AI-powered tools.

Instead of paying per message, companies will now pay $2 for every 1 million tokens used: a typical chat eats up about 20,000 to 25,000 tokens (roughly 4 to 5 cents per interaction).

This shift is part of Meta's plan to make business messaging more flexible and boost revenue.