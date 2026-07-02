Meta to charge WhatsApp business users $2 per 1 million tokens
Starting August 1, 2026, Meta will roll out a new token-based pricing model for businesses using WhatsApp's AI-powered tools.
Instead of paying per message, companies will now pay $2 for every 1 million tokens used: a typical chat eats up about 20,000 to 25,000 tokens (roughly 4 to 5 cents per interaction).
This shift is part of Meta's plan to make business messaging more flexible and boost revenue.
India is WhatsApp's largest market
India remains WhatsApp's superstar market with over 850 million users and brings in half of the platform's global business revenue: over $1 billion a year.
To keep things moving, Meta recently brought on Cred founder Kunal Shah as WhatsApp's global head.
Also heads-up: starting October 1, 2026, fees for non-template service messages are coming back after about a 15-month break (in India, these cost ₹0.115 per message).