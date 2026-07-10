Meta enters AI coding race with Muse Spark 1.1

CEO endorsement

Mark Zuckerberg endorses Muse Spark 1.1

Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg took to X for the first time in three years to endorse Muse Spark 1.1. He called it "a strong agentic and coding model at a very low price," highlighting its strengths in agentic performance, tool use, and computer use. Zuckerberg also teased that there is "more to come soon," hinting at more models from Meta in the near future.