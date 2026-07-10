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Meta enters AI coding race with Muse Spark 1.1
Muse Spark 1.1 has a 1-million-token context window

Meta enters AI coding race with Muse Spark 1.1

By Akash Pandey
Jul 10, 2026
10:31 am
What's the story

Meta has launched Muse Spark 1.1, its first paid AI model, to take on OpenAI and Anthropic. The new model is built for coding tasks like bug fixing, system migration, and automating processes with minimal human help. It can handle text, images, and videos simultaneously. The model also comes with a huge 1-million-token context window for long documents and complex conversations.

Accessibility

It is available to US developers via API

US developers can access Muse Spark 1.1 through Meta's API, with new users getting $20 in free credits to start experimenting. The pricing is set at $1.25 per million input tokens and $4.25 per million output tokens. Early partners such as Replit and Box are already excited about how well the model scales on large projects, highlighting its potential in real-world applications.

Safety measures

Meta prioritizes safety with new AI model

Ahead of the launch, Meta conducted thorough safety checks to mitigate risks such as cybersecurity threats. The company is also planning to publish a detailed safety report soon, emphasizing its commitment to building powerful and safe AI tools. This move comes amid growing concerns over the potential misuse of advanced AI technologies and their impact on user privacy and security.

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CEO endorsement

Mark Zuckerberg endorses Muse Spark 1.1

Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg took to X for the first time in three years to endorse Muse Spark 1.1. He called it "a strong agentic and coding model at a very low price," highlighting its strengths in agentic performance, tool use, and computer use. Zuckerberg also teased that there is "more to come soon," hinting at more models from Meta in the near future.

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Twitter Post

Take a look at the benchmark scores

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