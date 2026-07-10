Meta enters AI coding race with Muse Spark 1.1
What's the story
Meta has launched Muse Spark 1.1, its first paid AI model, to take on OpenAI and Anthropic. The new model is built for coding tasks like bug fixing, system migration, and automating processes with minimal human help. It can handle text, images, and videos simultaneously. The model also comes with a huge 1-million-token context window for long documents and complex conversations.
Accessibility
It is available to US developers via API
US developers can access Muse Spark 1.1 through Meta's API, with new users getting $20 in free credits to start experimenting. The pricing is set at $1.25 per million input tokens and $4.25 per million output tokens. Early partners such as Replit and Box are already excited about how well the model scales on large projects, highlighting its potential in real-world applications.
Safety measures
Meta prioritizes safety with new AI model
Ahead of the launch, Meta conducted thorough safety checks to mitigate risks such as cybersecurity threats. The company is also planning to publish a detailed safety report soon, emphasizing its commitment to building powerful and safe AI tools. This move comes amid growing concerns over the potential misuse of advanced AI technologies and their impact on user privacy and security.
CEO endorsement
Mark Zuckerberg endorses Muse Spark 1.1
Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg took to X for the first time in three years to endorse Muse Spark 1.1. He called it "a strong agentic and coding model at a very low price," highlighting its strengths in agentic performance, tool use, and computer use. Zuckerberg also teased that there is "more to come soon," hinting at more models from Meta in the near future.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the benchmark scores
(2) Muse Spark 1.1 is strongest at agentic performance, tool use, and computer use. It does well on long-running tasks with 1M token context window, can delegate execution to sub-agents running in parallel, and is trained to use computer interfaces on desktop, mobile, or browser. pic.twitter.com/I3v82YohtR— Mark Zuckerberg (@finkd) July 9, 2026