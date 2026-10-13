Meta unveils Wonder and Wonder Full, rivals OpenAI and Anthropic

Meta just dropped two new artificial intelligence, or AI, models, Wonder and Wonder Full, and they are getting a lot of buzz for matching the top dogs from OpenAI and Anthropic.

Independent tests show these models outshine Meta's old Spark versions and even beat Google models.

Zuckerberg said, "Muse Spark was our first family of models, and now Muse Wonder is a much larger and more advanced class of models that brings us to the frontier."