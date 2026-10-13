Meta unveils Wonder and Wonder Full, rivals OpenAI and Anthropic
Meta just dropped two new artificial intelligence, or AI, models, Wonder and Wonder Full, and they are getting a lot of buzz for matching the top dogs from OpenAI and Anthropic.
Independent tests show these models outshine Meta's old Spark versions and even beat Google models.
Zuckerberg said, "Muse Spark was our first family of models, and now Muse Wonder is a much larger and more advanced class of models that brings us to the frontier."
Meta invests $14B in Scale AI
To back up its AI push, Meta invested $14 billion in Scale AI and brought on Alexandr Wang as chief AI officer.
They have also launched Muse and Muse Code, a product intended to compete with similar automated coding tools offered by OpenAI and Anthropic.
While rolling out these tools fast, Meta says it is taking safety seriously, holding back releases like Muse until security checks are solid.