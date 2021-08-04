Mi MIX 4's leaked panel confirms in-display selfie camera

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 04, 2021, 12:25 am

Mi MIX 4 may have a center-positioned selfie camera

Xiaomi is expected to launch its Mi MIX 4 smartphone in China on August 10. In the latest development, images of the handset's display panel have surfaced online, revealing a selfie camera integrated into the middle of the screen. Previous reports have suggested that it will offer a 6.67-inch display, triple rear cameras, a flagship Snapdragon processor, and 120W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It will boast an IP68-rated build quality

The Mi MIX 4 is said to offer an edge-to-edge screen with three sensors underneath the panel for fingerprint, selfie camera, and ambient light. On the rear, there will be a triple camera unit. The device shall have an IP68-rated dust and water resistance, and a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) curved OLED display with a 395ppi pixel density and a high refresh rate.

Information

The phone will pack a 48MP ultra-wide shooter

The Mi MIX 4 is tipped to offer a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 50MP Samsung GN1 primary snapper, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP telephoto sensor. For selfies and video calls, a 32MP in-display camera is expected.

Internals

The phone will house a 5,000mAh battery

The Mi MIX 4 will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 or 888+ processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and house a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Mi MIX 4: Pricing

Going by the leaked specifications, the Mi MIX 4 is likely to cost around Rs. 60,000. However, its official pricing information will be announced at the time of its launch, which could take place on August 10.