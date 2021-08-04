Home / News / Technology News / Mi MIX 4's leaked panel confirms in-display selfie camera
Technology

Mi MIX 4's leaked panel confirms in-display selfie camera

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Aug 04, 2021, 12:25 am
Mi MIX 4's leaked panel confirms in-display selfie camera
Mi MIX 4 may have a center-positioned selfie camera

Xiaomi is expected to launch its Mi MIX 4 smartphone in China on August 10. In the latest development, images of the handset's display panel have surfaced online, revealing a selfie camera integrated into the middle of the screen. Previous reports have suggested that it will offer a 6.67-inch display, triple rear cameras, a flagship Snapdragon processor, and 120W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

It will boast an IP68-rated build quality

The Mi MIX 4 is said to offer an edge-to-edge screen with three sensors underneath the panel for fingerprint, selfie camera, and ambient light. On the rear, there will be a triple camera unit. The device shall have an IP68-rated dust and water resistance, and a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) curved OLED display with a 395ppi pixel density and a high refresh rate.

Information

The phone will pack a 48MP ultra-wide shooter

The Mi MIX 4 is tipped to offer a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 50MP Samsung GN1 primary snapper, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP telephoto sensor. For selfies and video calls, a 32MP in-display camera is expected.

Internals

The phone will house a 5,000mAh battery

The Mi MIX 4 will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 or 888+ processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and house a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Mi MIX 4: Pricing

Going by the leaked specifications, the Mi MIX 4 is likely to cost around Rs. 60,000. However, its official pricing information will be announced at the time of its launch, which could take place on August 10.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
iQOO 8 series confirmed to debut on August 17

Latest News

BMW unveils i4 M50 as its first-ever electric safety car

Auto

Honey Singh's wife accuses him of domestic violence, emotional abuse

Entertainment

This is how Hyundai's IONIQ 7 eSUV will look like

Auto

Bill Gates, Melinda French Gates are now officially divorced

Business

England vs India: Virat Kohli set to break Ponting's record

Sports

Latest Technology News

External factors caused Nord 2's blast, not manufacturing issue: OnePlus

Technology

Redmi Note 10 receives its fourth price-hike in India

Technology

Fitbit launches Luxe fitness band in India at Rs. 11,000

Technology

Redmi launches RedmiBook Pro and e-Learning Edition laptops in India

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 tipped to start at €1,900

Technology

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Technology

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Technology

Related News

Mi 12 tipped to offer LPDDR5X RAM, Snapdragon 898 chipset

Technology

Mi MIX 4 spotted on TENAA; variants revealed

Technology

Live image of Mi Pad 5 leaked; design revealed

Technology

Mi CC11 spotted on TENAA certification site; launch imminent

Technology

Xiaomi News

#DealOfTheDay: Mi 10T Pro available with benefits worth Rs. 13,500

Technology

Mi MIX 4 will not boot MIUI 13 user interface

Technology

#DealOfTheDay: Discounts worth Rs. 10,000 on Mi 11X Pro 5G

Technology

Ahead of launch, Mi MIX 4's key specifications leaked

Technology

Mi Pad 5 appears in leaked poster; key features revealed

Technology
Trending Topics