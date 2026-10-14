Michael Dell likens AI to fire urges tighter safeguards
Michael Dell, CEO of Dell Technologies, thinks AI is a bit like fire: super useful but risky if not handled carefully.
In a recent interview, he called for tighter safeguards and wants both government and tech companies to work together.
So we have to have safeguards and controls, he said, suggesting that AI tools should have clear limits on what they can do.
Former Anthropic researcher quits over safety
Dell's comments come as worries about unchecked AI keep growing, especially after a former Anthropic researcher quit over safety concerns.
While some people fear an "AI bubble," Dell isn't convinced; he points to steady demand and resource shortages as signs the market is still solid.
Even so, government regulation hasn't really caught up yet, leaving many wondering who's actually keeping AI in check.