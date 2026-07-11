Microsoft, Amazon, Google's carbon emissions are equivalent to a country

Impact

Criticism of tech giants' environmental claims

The spike in emissions is mainly due to the rising demand for cloud services, like data storage and server operations. This trend has been especially pronounced with the rise of chatbots and other AI products. Cecilia Rikap, an economics professor at University College London, criticized claims by Microsoft, Amazon, and Google that their clouds are environmentally friendly. She said these companies are using their carbon footprints as a marketing strategy while offering solutions to the ecological crisis with AI technologies.