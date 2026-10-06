Microsoft and Meta scale back internal use of Claude AI
Technology
Meta and Microsoft are dialing down their internal use of Anthropic's Claude AI tool, with Microsoft doing so mainly to keep costs in check and focus more on their own tech.
Even with these changes behind the scenes, both companies will still offer Claude to clients who want it.
Microsoft trims planned $1B Anthropic spend
Microsoft has trimmed its planned at least $1 billion spend on Anthropic by over a third, moving employees from Claude Code to GitHub Copilot CLI, with most Claude Code licenses ending by the end of June.
Over at Meta, it has halved its internal Claude Code users from 60,000 to 30,000 after recent layoffs and is steering teams toward in-house tools like MetaCode.
Despite the cutbacks for staff, both firms are keeping Claude available for customers who need it.