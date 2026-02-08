Microsoft Azure outage affects Windows Update, Microsoft Store
Technology
On February 7, a power outage at a Microsoft Azure data center in the western US disrupted access to services like the Microsoft Store and Windows Update.
Even though backup systems kicked in, some apps are still glitchy or slow to recover.
Azure customers are also dealing with laggy performance
People are seeing errors or timeouts when trying to install or update apps. Azure customers are also dealing with laggy performance and missing log data.
Microsoft says they're working on it step by step, but for now, you might have to try again later.