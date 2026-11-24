Microsoft develops Rocket AI training system for MAI Base 2
Microsoft is developing Rocket, a new AI training system built to help the company rely less on rivals like OpenAI and Anthropic.
Rocket can train massive AI models for longer periods using thousands of GPUs, meaning fewer interruptions from hardware hiccups or glitches.
It's a big step for building Microsoft's MAI Base 2 model.
Microsoft shifts toward in-house AI
CEO Satya Nadella says the goal is getting more out of every dollar spent on AI.
With Rocket and seven new MAI models in the mix, Microsoft is shifting toward stronger in-house tech while still teaming up with other AI companies.
The company claims these upgrades could help its models match up against top players like Anthropic and OpenAI.