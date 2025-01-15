Microsoft removes UI that mimicked Google's look on Bing
What's the story
Microsoft has quietly removed a deceptive user interface (UI) that mimicked Google's look on its search engine, Bing.
The move comes after the misleading UI was first spotted by Reddit users earlier this month.
The imitation was so accurate that it even featured a special search bar, an image resembling a Google Doodle, and small text under the search bar, just like Google's layout.
Strategy
Microsoft's mimicry tactics
The deceptive UI even went as far as automatically scrolling down the page a little, hiding Bing's own search bar that appears at the top of search results.
This was clearly Microsoft's attempt to make Bing users believe they were using Google.
However, this week, the misleading UI has been removed from Bing's Google search result.
Reaction
Google responds to Microsoft's tactics
While Microsoft has not commented on its imitation of the Google UI, Google Chrome boss Parisa Tabriz didn't hold back her opinion.
She said, "Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but Microsoft spoofing the Google homepage is another tactic in its long history of tricks to confuse users & limit choice."
Past incidents
Microsoft's history of controversial tactics
Notably, this isn't the first time Microsoft has resorted to controversial tactics to promote its products.
The company has long been using different strategies to keep users sticking with Bing and Microsoft Edge in Windows.
These have included changing Chrome download sites and aggressive pop-ups to convince users to ditch Google.