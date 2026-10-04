Microsoft is considering local account only setup for Windows 11
Technology
Microsoft is considering letting users set up Windows 11 with just a local account, no Microsoft login required.
After one person pointed it out on X, Scott Hanselman hinted that changes could be coming.
If this happens, it would solve a big annoyance for many who just want to get started without extra steps.
Pavan Davuluri outlines Windows 11 improvements
Windows chief Pavan Davuluri says Windows 11 will get better taskbar customization, easier control over updates, and faster File Explorer performance.
These improvements show Microsoft is listening to feedback and focusing on what actually makes everyday use smoother, not just new AI features.