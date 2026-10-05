Microsoft issues patches after Jan 13 update broke Remote Desktop

If you're on Windows 11 (25H2 or 23H2), Windows 10 (22H2 ESU), you might've noticed these glitches, like failed logins or your device restarting instead of shutting down.

The good news: new patches (KB5077744 for Windows 11 25H2 and 24H2, KB5077797 for Windows 11 23H2, KB5077796 for Windows 10 version 22H2 ESU and Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2021) are now live on Windows Update.

Make sure to install them soon so everything runs smoothly again!