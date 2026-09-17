Microsoft launches free GitHub courses for AI and ML beginners
Microsoft just rolled out a set of totally free courses on GitHub for students and beginners curious about artificial intelligence (AI), data science, machine learning, or generative AI.
These are beginner-friendly and self-paced, so you can learn whenever it fits your schedule, with lessons, quizzes, coding tasks, and hands-on projects to help you build real skills.
Four beginner course tracks on GitHub
You'll find four main tracks: Data Science for Beginners (think data wrangling and visualization), Machine Learning for Beginners (a 12-week dive into Python and Scikit-learn), AI for Beginners (covering neural networks, deep learning, computer vision, plus some ethics talk), and Generative AI for Beginners (focused on building cool apps with generative tech).
Everything's up now on Microsoft's official GitHub: just pick a course and start exploring.