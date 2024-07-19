Microsoft outage badly disrupts airline operations in India, US
A significant disruption in Microsoft's cloud services has led to worldwide flight cancellations and delays, notably impacting India, Australia, and the US. The tech glitch affected several airlines, grounding planes, and causing operational disruptions at Delhi and Mumbai airports. Akasa Airlines, an Indian carrier, has announced that some of its online services at these airports would be temporarily unavailable due to infrastructure issues with their service provider.
Airlines resort to manual processes amid tech glitch
Akasa Airlines has stated, "Some of our online services, including booking, check-in, and manage booking services will be temporarily unavailable." The airline is currently following manual check-in and boarding processes at the airports. Passengers with immediate travel plans were advised to reach the airport early for check-in. Another Indian carrier, SpiceJet, has also reported technical issues due to the outage.
US airlines also impacted by Microsoft outage
The disruption was not confined to India. In the US, Frontier Airlines grounded flights for over two hours due to issues with Microsoft's services, significantly impacting reservations and bookings. The airline later resumed operations after lifting a nationwide pause on departures. Allegiant Air and Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc also reported disruptions in their operations due to the outage, with the latter describing it as a "global outage."