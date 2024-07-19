In short Simplifying... In short A Microsoft outage has caused significant disruption to airline operations globally, including India's Akasa Airlines and SpiceJet, and US carriers Frontier Airlines, Allegiant Air, and Sun Country Airlines.

The technical glitch affected online services like booking and check-in, forcing airlines to revert to manual processes.

Microsoft outage badly disrupts airline operations in India, US

What's the story A significant disruption in Microsoft's cloud services has led to worldwide flight cancellations and delays, notably impacting India, Australia, and the US. The tech glitch affected several airlines, grounding planes, and causing operational disruptions at Delhi and Mumbai airports. Akasa Airlines, an Indian carrier, has announced that some of its online services at these airports would be temporarily unavailable due to infrastructure issues with their service provider.

Temporary measures

Airlines resort to manual processes amid tech glitch

Akasa Airlines has stated, "Some of our online services, including booking, check-in, and manage booking services will be temporarily unavailable." The airline is currently following manual check-in and boarding processes at the airports. Passengers with immediate travel plans were advised to reach the airport early for check-in. Another Indian carrier, SpiceJet, has also reported technical issues due to the outage.

Global disruption

US airlines also impacted by Microsoft outage

The disruption was not confined to India. In the US, Frontier Airlines grounded flights for over two hours due to issues with Microsoft's services, significantly impacting reservations and bookings. The airline later resumed operations after lifting a nationwide pause on departures. Allegiant Air and Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc also reported disruptions in their operations due to the outage, with the latter describing it as a "global outage."