Microsoft releases April 2026 Windows 11 patch for .rdp flaw

Windows 11 update adds .rdp checks

This update also adds extra checks before .rdp files connect: now you have to review connection settings first, and local resource sharing is off by default.

You'll see clearer warnings about possible risks when opening these files.

Plus, Microsoft fixed some annoying BitLocker recovery issues after Secure Boot updates, improved SMB over QUIC performance, resolved "No Internet" errors in version 23H2, and made the "Reset this PC" feature smoother for newer versions.