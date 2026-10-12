Microsoft to launch over 1 million Maia 300 AI chips
Technology
Microsoft is set to launch over one million Maia 300 AI chips next year, aiming to make its AI services more affordable.
These custom chips are built for heavy-duty tasks like coding and streamlining business processes, showing just how serious Microsoft is about leading the AI game.
TSMC chiplets boost Maia 300 efficiency
The Maia 300 chips deliver about 40% more computing power per megawatt than top GPUs, thanks to their chiplets design and advanced technology from TSMC.
Each rack holds 96 of these power-efficient chips, more than NVIDIA's racks.
Microsoft plans multi-gigawatt deployments starting next year (2027). Microsoft expects to spend more than $175 billion in capital expenditures in 2026.