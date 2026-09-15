Microsoft unveils 'Humanist AI' rules for MAI amid hacking-linked concerns
Technology
Microsoft just dropped a new set of rules for its in-house MAI models, built around what Microsoft calls "Humanist AI."
The main goal? Making sure humans always come first when building and using AI.
This move follows a spike in worries about AI risks, especially after some recent hacking incidents where AI was involved.
Microsoft positions MAI as controlled alternative
These new rules are aimed at Microsoft's MAI models, which are meant to be a more controlled option compared to OpenAI's tools.
It's part of a broader push to make AI safer and more ethical.
The timing also lines up with security worries and other leaders, like Anthropic's CEO, calling for AI companies to deliberately slow the pace at which they improve model capabilities.