Microsoft will add PC insights to Copilot on Windows 11
Technology
Microsoft will be rolling out a new Copilot AI feature called PC Insights for Windows 11.
Built right into the Copilot chatbot, this tool tells you what is slowing down your device.
PC Insights analyzes system details privately
PC Insights digs deep into system details but doesn't touch your personal files.
You can ask it about performance issues, and it'll combine its analysis with online information for clearer answers.
The feature is launching first in the US with more regions to follow.
Microsoft says your data stays private and won't be used to train its AI.