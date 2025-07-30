Motorola launches G86 Power with MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chip

The phone has IP68/IP69 rating for water and dust resistance

The G86 Power sports a roomy 6.7-inch Super HD AMOLED display with smooth 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

It's tough too—IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance plus MIL-STD-810H durability rating.

The massive 6,720mAh battery promises all-day power with fast charging.

For photos and videos, you get a triple rear camera (50MP main + 8MP ultrawide + 3-in-1 flicker sensor) and a sharp 32MP selfie cam.

Dual stereo speakers with Dolby Audio round out the package for those who love their music loud and clear.