Motorola launches G86 Power with MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chip
Motorola just dropped the Moto G86 Power 5G in India, priced at ₹17,999.
It packs a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chip, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage (plus microSD support up to 1TB), running Android 15 with Motorola's Hello UI.
Sales start August 6 on Motorola's site and Flipkart, with color options like Cosmic Sky, Golden Cypress, and Spellbound—all featuring a vegan leather back for that extra style touch.
The phone has IP68/IP69 rating for water and dust resistance
The G86 Power sports a roomy 6.7-inch Super HD AMOLED display with smooth 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.
It's tough too—IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance plus MIL-STD-810H durability rating.
The massive 6,720mAh battery promises all-day power with fast charging.
For photos and videos, you get a triple rear camera (50MP main + 8MP ultrawide + 3-in-1 flicker sensor) and a sharp 32MP selfie cam.
Dual stereo speakers with Dolby Audio round out the package for those who love their music loud and clear.