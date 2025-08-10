Mumbai to host International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the opening ceremony

The opening ceremony at Jio World Convention Centre (August 12) will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top science leaders in attendance.

The grand finale wraps up at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre on August 21 with ISRO's chairman joining the celebrations.

Participants are staying at The Westin Powai Lake to stay safe from Mumbai's monsoon downpours—so everyone can focus on stargazing instead of umbrella-wrangling!