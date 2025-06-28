Grok 4 to launch post-July 4 with major coding upgrades

Elon Musk has clarified that his artificial intelligence (AI) company, xAI, will be skipping the release of Grok 3.5 and moving straight to Grok 4, which is expected to launch sometime after July 4. This decision comes as xAI needs another training cycle for its dedicated coding model, a major focus of this upcoming version. The company seems to be re-evaluating its strategy as OpenAI and Google released powerful new models that set a higher benchmark for language model performance.

Advanced features It will have a native coding interface The next version of Grok is expected to improve coding assistance, an area that is becoming more competitive. The latest codebase findings show that xAI is developing a native code editor within the Grok web interface, similar to VSCode. This would let Grok directly edit, write, or debug code and shows a shift toward "agentic coding," where AI does more than just suggest code in an Integrated Development Environment (IDE).

Twitter Post Take a look at Musk's post Grinding on @Grok all night with the @xAI team. Good progress.



Will be called Grok 4. Release just after July 4th. Needs one more big run for a specialized coding model. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 27, 2025

Model structure Web-based or expand to standalone desktop app? Grok is designed as a system of specialized models, such as Reasoning, Search, etc., and now looks set to have a stronger coding component. While the promise of improved coding abilities is huge, it's still unclear whether this will stay web-based or expand to a standalone desktop app. However, either option would help Grok compete more effectively with other AI assistants that offer deeper integration for developers.