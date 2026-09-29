NASA and Boeing plan Starliner-1 uncrewed test in 2026-27
Technology
NASA and Boeing are working together to get the Starliner spacecraft back on track after some technical setbacks.
Their next big test, an uncrewed Starliner-1 mission, is set for late 2026 or early 2027, aiming to make sure all the fixes work before sending astronauts up, hopefully by 2028.
NASA and Boeing upgrade Starliner systems
They've made some serious upgrades, like redesigning a thruster valve and improving heat protection, based on lessons from past issues.
This is all part of NASA's bigger plan to have more American spacecraft ready for trips to the International Space Station and future space missions, so there's more than one way for astronauts to reach orbit.