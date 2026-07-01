NASA audit finds Boeing Starliner faces helium and propulsion failures

NASA watchdog urges delaying Boeing payments

Because of these ongoing issues, NASA's watchdog has recommended delaying payments to Boeing until Starliner's human-rating certification completes and wants more transparency around flight data.

To keep the ISS running smoothly, NASA has already paid $17 million in additional costs to accelerate spaceflights originally planned for the Starliner.

The audit also flagged that tight schedules and budget cuts are making it even harder for NASA to oversee progress and keep crews flying safely through 2030.