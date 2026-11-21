NASA launches Moon base challenge for US students designing habitats
NASA just kicked off the Moon Base Challenge, a competition for US high school and college students to dream up ways people could actually live on the Moon.
Teams of two to five (plus an adult coach) get to tackle real space problems like building habitats, creating power, keeping astronauts safe, and figuring out how to survive without constant help from Earth.
Moon base registration Jan 25 2027
Pick one of six tech categories and register your team by January 25, 2027.
Proposals are due February 22, 2027, with finalists showing off their ideas in videos and slides.
NASA hopes fresh student perspectives will spark creative solutions for future lunar living, and maybe even inspire the next wave of space explorers.