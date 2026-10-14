NASA opens lunar grounding challenge with $150,000 prize for moonwalks
Technology
NASA just kicked off the "Lunar Grounding Challenge" with a $150,000 prize pool, looking for creative ways to protect astronauts from static electricity on the moon.
If you've got a smart solution, you can register now. Just make sure your proposal is in by January 15, 2027.
Teams design sub-20kg grounding systems
The challenge asks teams to design lightweight (under 20kg) systems that can prevent dangerous electrical shocks during moonwalks, especially in those tricky shadowy spots near the lunar south pole.
Entries go through two rounds: first, a concept design, then refining your idea.
It's all about making lunar missions safer as NASA gears up for its next big steps on the moon.