NASA releases album making star formation audible to visually impaired
NASA just dropped a seriously cool album called "New Album of Baby Star Sounds."
Instead of regular tunes, this one transforms real telescope data (collected by the Chandra X-ray Observatory, the Hubble Space Telescope, and the James Webb Space Telescope) into music.
The idea? To let everyone, including people who are visually impaired, experience how stars are born through sound.
Tracks map nebula data to melodies
Each track takes data from places like the Orion Nebula or Messier 82 and assigns musical notes to things like light intensity and star positions.
So when you listen, you're actually hearing the movement and formation of stars as shifting melodies.
NASA hopes this project helps more people connect with space in a way that's both fun and accessible.