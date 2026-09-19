NASA reportedly discussing 10 or more Starliner missions with Boeing
Technology
NASA is reportedly chatting with Boeing about flying 10 or more new Starliner missions in the next few years.
This move keeps their long-running partnership alive (remember, NASA picked both Boeing and SpaceX back in 2014 to help fly astronauts after the space shuttle era ended).
NASA keeps Boeing backup, SpaceX $946 million
Even though Starliner has had some bumps along the way, NASA still wants Boeing as a backup for getting crews to space.
A Boeing spokesperson says they're committed to meeting NASA's needs.
Meanwhile, SpaceX just landed a $946 million contract for three more astronaut trips to the International Space Station through 2030, showing how both companies are key players in NASA's plans to keep humans living and working in low Earth orbit.