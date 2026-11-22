NASA sending PROMISE rover to Moon south pole late 2028
NASA is getting ready to send its new PROMISE rover to the Moon's South Pole in late 2028.
The rover will hitch a ride on Blue Origin's Blue Moon Mark 1 lander and is powered by a plutonium-238 RTG, so it can survive those super-cold lunar nights and explore areas that never see sunlight.
PROMISE reuses Curiosity and Perseverance parts
PROMISE uses leftover parts from NASA's Curiosity and Perseverance Mars rovers, which helps save time and money.
It comes with a drill that can dig about one meter into the Moon's surface, plus high-tech tools to search for water ice and other resources, key steps for future human missions or even lunar bases.