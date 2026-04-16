NASA to track 2 asteroids near Earth today for research
Technology
NASA is getting ready to watch two asteroids, 2026 GA2 and 2026 GT, as they swing by Earth on April 16, 2026.
There's no danger of them hitting us, but tracking these space rocks will give scientists useful data and help sharpen their skills for spotting near-Earth objects in the future.
GA2 45ft, GT nearly 2.8 million miles
GA2, about 45 feet (14 meters) wide, roughly the size of a small house, will pass by at over three times the distance to the Moon (around 1364720km).
GT is a bit bigger and will stay even farther away at nearly 2.8 million miles.
While there's no threat this time, NASA uses these close passes to improve how we detect and prepare for any potential asteroid risks down the line.