NASA to track 2 asteroids near Earth today for research

GA2 45ft, GT nearly 2.8 million miles

GA2, about 45 feet (14 meters) wide, roughly the size of a small house, will pass by at over three times the distance to the Moon (around 1364720km).

GT is a bit bigger and will stay even farther away at nearly 2.8 million miles.

While there's no threat this time, NASA uses these close passes to improve how we detect and prepare for any potential asteroid risks down the line.