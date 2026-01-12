NASA's 1st-ever ISS medical evacuation is going live Technology Jan 12, 2026

NASA is about to make history with its first medical evacuation from the International Space Station—and you can watch it unfold live.

Four Crew-11 astronauts are heading home early after one developed a health issue that needs treatment on Earth.

This is the first time such an emergency return has happened in over 25 years of continuous ISS missions.