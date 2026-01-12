NASA's 1st-ever ISS medical evacuation is going live
NASA is about to make history with its first medical evacuation from the International Space Station—and you can watch it unfold live.
Four Crew-11 astronauts are heading home early after one developed a health issue that needs treatment on Earth.
This is the first time such an emergency return has happened in over 25 years of continuous ISS missions.
When and how to tune in
Catch the change-of-command ceremony on January 12, 2026, at 2:35pm EST, streaming on NASA+, Amazon Prime, or YouTube.
The Dragon capsule will undock no earlier than January 14 at 5:00pm EST and splash down off California's coast early January 15, weather permitting.
What happens next for the crew?
While four astronauts return—including Mike Fincke and teammates from NASA, JAXA, and Roscosmos—three crew members will keep things running aboard the ISS until new arrivals join them.
This rare event highlights just how important it is to have backup plans for space emergencies.