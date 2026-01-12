NASA's Artemis II: Next stop, the Moon (and you can watch!)
NASA is about to send astronauts around the Moon for the first time since 1972 with Artemis II. The launch could happen as soon as February 6, 2026.
Four astronauts will ride in the Orion spacecraft for a 10-day trip, testing out new life support and navigation systems for future lunar missions.
How and when can you catch it?
On January 17, 2026, NASA will roll the giant rocket to Launch Pad 39B at Kennedy Space Center—a sight visible from Florida's Space Coast for up to 12 hours.
The main launch window runs from February 6, 7, 8, 10, and 11, with more chances later in spring.
If you're on Florida's east coast, look out for a likely spectacular nighttime liftoff; everyone else can tune into NASA's live streams online.
Why does this mission matter?
Artemis II builds on what was learned during Artemis I in 2022 and is all about making sure humans can safely return to—and work around—the Moon.
Teams are busy stacking Orion onto its rocket and checking every system so that future lunar explorers have everything they need.