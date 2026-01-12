NASA's Artemis II: Next stop, the Moon (and you can watch!)

How and when can you catch it?

On January 17, 2026, NASA will roll the giant rocket to Launch Pad 39B at Kennedy Space Center—a sight visible from Florida's Space Coast for up to 12 hours.

The main launch window runs from February 6, 7, 8, 10, and 11, with more chances later in spring.

If you're on Florida's east coast, look out for a likely spectacular nighttime liftoff; everyone else can tune into NASA's live streams online.