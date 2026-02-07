NASA's rockets will create a CT scan of the aurora
NASA plans to launch its GNEISS mission from Alaska during a launch window beginning February 7, 2026, using two rockets to create a 3D map of electric currents inside the aurora (aka northern lights).
The rockets will fly side-by-side through the glowing arcs and drop mini payloads that measure distinct locations, while the rockets send radio signals to ground receivers—kind of like giving the sky a CT scan.
The rockets will send radio waves to receivers at 11 ground sites
Each rocket drops four subpayloads as they pass through different parts of the aurora.
The rockets send radio waves to receivers at 11 ground sites across Alaska.
The way these waves change helps scientists "see" how electrons and currents move inside the aurora, revealing more about space weather and how it affects our planet.
If you're near Fairbanks with clear northern skies, you might catch these nighttime launches
NASA's also sending up rockets to study mysterious "black auroras"—dark gaps that scientists suspect are where auroral currents suddenly reverse direction.
If you're near Fairbanks with clear northern skies, you might catch these nighttime launches through February 20.
For exact times, keep an eye on NASA streams or Poker Flat alerts!