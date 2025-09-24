New eyedrop could replace painful eye injections for AMD treatment
Scientists in Australia just came up with an eyedrop that might totally change how we treat age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
Instead of the usual eye injections, this new drop uses a special nanotech "cubosome" system to deliver lutein—the good stuff for your eyes—right to the retina.
The research comes from teams at RMIT and CERA, and it's all about making things less invasive and more comfortable.
The drops contain lutein from Gac fruit
The eyedrop features lutein from Gac fruit, a Southeast Asian melon packed with carotenoids that help protect retinal cells from damage.
Tests on mice showed the formula stays stable for months at room temp and actually reaches the back of the eye.
If further studies go well, this could reduce or delay the need for dreaded eye injections for AMD and maybe other serious retinal diseases too.