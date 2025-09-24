New eyedrop could replace painful eye injections for AMD treatment Technology Sep 24, 2025

Scientists in Australia just came up with an eyedrop that might totally change how we treat age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Instead of the usual eye injections, this new drop uses a special nanotech "cubosome" system to deliver lutein—the good stuff for your eyes—right to the retina.

The research comes from teams at RMIT and CERA, and it's all about making things less invasive and more comfortable.