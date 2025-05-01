What's the story

The National Health Service (NHS) in England is all set to revolutionize cancer treatment with a groundbreaking five-minute "super-jab."

This injection, an injectable version of the immunotherapy drug nivolumab, is aimed at treating 15 different types of cancer, including skin, bladder, and esophagus cancers.

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), the UK's medicines regulator, approved its use on Wednesday.