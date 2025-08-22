Now, you can access Tamil Nadu government services via WhatsApp
Tamil Nadu has rolled out a new WhatsApp chatbot that lets you handle government tasks right from your phone.
Whether you need to pay utility bills, file complaints, manage municipal taxes, or book metro tickets, it's all now possible with one WhatsApp number.
The move was made official by IT Minister Dr. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and Principal Secretary Brajendra Navnit.
Chatbot available in Tamil and English
Available in both Tamil and English, the chatbot is designed to save you trips to service centers by bringing over 50 government services straight to your mobile.
Dr. Rajan shared that this is part of Tamil Nadu's push for more transparent and inclusive digital governance.
The project is in partnership with Meta, making sure tech actually makes life easier for everyone in the state.